'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' footage of David Murphey's Lana leaks out online
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/11/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star David Murphey's mysterious Ukrainian love Lana filmed footage with the show's producers before she finally met David face-to-face after seven years, explaining why she didn't show up for his prior attempts to meet her -- and the footage has leaked out online!
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Tell-All reunion filmed via online videochat earlier this month, and hours of raw footage revealing numerous spoilers about the fate of the season's couples have surfaced in the Internet.
Among the leaked footage is a video package in which Lana -- who just finally appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days for the first time in the final seconds of Sunday night's episode -- introduces herself to the show's viewers and is shown preparing to finally meet David in Ukraine the following day after four prior failed attempts.
In the video package, Lana, who actual name is Svetlana, was shown working out in a tight sports bra and yoga pants.
Svetlana, 28, said only a few friends, plus David, call her Lana, who is originally from Pavlohrad but currently lives in Kiev, Ukraine.
Lana revealed she loves makeup, the beauty industry and modeling -- and she'd love to see all the makeup selections in the United States.
"I didn't have many relationships in the past. I haven't married yet and I've never been engaged because I haven't met a worthy man. So I decided to register on a dating site," Lana shared with 90 Day Fiance cameras.
"I could never have believed and predicted that I would meet a foreigner like David. I wrote to David first because I liked his photograph and what he wrote in his profile."
Lana continued, "I was attracted to us having a lot in common, that we both love to travel and that he has an excellent sense of humor."
Since David lives in Las Vegas, NV, Lana explained, "I know that there are many casinos and a lot of bright lights. I know in Las Vegas, you can get married quickly, in a couple of hours."
Lana then disclosed to cameras that she was well aware that -- as viewers saw on Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days -- David was currently in Kiev and had flown there to see her.
Lana confirmed, however, she had decided to make David wait until Monday -- although he had arrived in Kiev the Friday before the weekend -- because she was "busy" with her nephew's hockey tournaments on Saturday and Sunday.
Lana was then shown speaking to her girlfriend on the phone while enjoying a drink at a restaurant in the footage. Lana spilled the beans she was going to meet an American man, who's close to 60 years old in age, the very next day.
"Is he wealthy?" the friend asked.
"He gets paid well," Lana replied.
"Cool, maybe he will bring you some gifts," the friend said.
A producer then asked Lana if she had met other men from the same dating website before, a website that, according to David, cost him $100,000 to use over the last seven years.
"I have met men before from this website," Lana admitted.
But Lana declined to describe what her relationships with those men were like.
"Does the site pay for you socializing?" the90 Day Fiance producer asked.
"No," Lana responded.
Lana then went on to tell her friend that David had tried to meet her in her Pavlohrad hometown previously, which 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season previously showed.
As 90 Day Fianceviewers probably recall, David searched for Lana in local florist and candy shops, and she stood him up at a restaurant where he thought they were meeting to have lunch.
After David went to Lana's alleged address and discovered she didn't live there, he returned home to Las Vegas disappointed and confused. Following that trip, David hired a private investigator to track Lana down, and the PI eventually told David that Lana had been scamming him.
"But I didn't meet him," Lana told her friend in the leaked video package.
"And after you didn't meet him, he wasn't mad?" the friend asked.
"He understood my situation and came again," Lana shared.
The friend praised Lana for "charming" David to the point where he'd continue their romance and urged her to take her Google translator to her upcoming meeting with him.
Under questioning by 90 Day Fiance's producers, Lana then explained why she had previously failed to show up for David's four prior attempts to meet her in person.
"When David was in Pavlohrad, I was also in Pavlohrad. David waited for me in the restaurant in Pavlohrad, but I didn't come," Lana said.
"Why?" a producer asked.
"I changed my mind," Lana replied.
"The previous times, there were other reasons why it didn't work out," she said.
"The time you had planned to meet in Odessa, did you buy a ticket for that train?" the producer asked, referring to David's fourth visit where he ended up attempting to track Lana down in Pavlohrad after she failed to meet him in Odessa.
In terms of the three additional times Lana had stood David up throughout their seven-year relationship, Lana promised, "I never lied to David about my reasons for why I couldn't come meet him."
David said on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days that Lana simply stood him up the first time and then her brother died around his second try to meet. And the third time, Lana allegedly told David she had a medical issue and needed surgery, which put her out of commission for three weeks.
"But now I think I'm ready," Lana said in the footage. "I want to see what he is like in real life, and then I will decide about our future. I truly feel it is time to meet face to face."
Lana finally showed up at a monument in Kiev, where David was waiting for her in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. When the pair finally met, Lana embraced David and he picked her up and swung her around.
"Oh my God! That's her. That is her!" David exclaimed with smiles and laughter, appearing to be the happiest man in the world.