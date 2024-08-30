Paramount Network is giving a glimpse of Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a teaser trailer for new episodes of the Western drama series Friday.

Yellowstone is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson and premiered in 2018. The show follows the Duttons, a dysfunctional family who owns the Yellowstone, the largest ranch in Montana.

The teaser opens with patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) at the ranch.

"Legacy," he says. "You build something worth having, someone's going to try to take it."

Costner's future with the show is uncertain, as the actor previously said he would not return due to scheduling conflicts with his film Horizon: An American Saga.

The teaser also features John's daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) and her husband, Rip (Cole Hauser).

"What I'm doing isn't for the ranch. It's for us," Rip says in one scene.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Season 5, Part 2 will consist of six episodes and premiere Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Yellowstone may not end with Season 5. Reilly and Hauser are reportedly in talks to headline a sixth season.