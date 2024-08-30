A new music video from the K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is out now.

In "Crazy," Yunjin, Sakura, Chaewon, Kazuha and Eunchae dance and sing in an aquarium.

The video also shows the singers in a bathhouse and underwater.

"Crazy" is part of a new mini-album of the same name, which includes five songs and concludes with a song titled "Crazier."

Yunjin previously told NME that the project explored "the struggles of loving something so much that you would do anything for it, and you would lose your mind over [it]."

Chaewon adds: "As we've been doing up until now, we want to express what we've been feeling through our songs and for them to cheer people up and empower people."

Le Sserafim performed "Smart," on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year.