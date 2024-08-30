Artem Chigvintsev, a former Dancing with the Stars winner, was arrested Thursday morning for domestic violence, police say.

Chigvintsev was arrested around 10 a.m. in Yountville, Calif. and made his $25,000 bail around 2:15 p.m. the same day.

"When someone is charged with felony domestic violence, usually this means there is a visible injury or credible eye witness. Our deputies felt comfortable arresting him on felony domestic violence charges," said Henry Wofford, an official with Napa County Sheriff's Office, in an interview with E! News.

He also notes that just because someone is arrested, does not mean they will be officially charged in the case.

The 42-year-old dancer, who has competed in 12 seasons of Dancing with the Stars, is married to former WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia. The couple danced together in Season 25.

They have a four-year-old and tied the knot in 2022.

Officials have not shared the identify of the victim.

"Some victims may not feel comfortable sharing all details at the time the suspect is arrested. Some victims feel embarrassed, threatened, or fear the incident may impact their family," Wofford said. "We have to give victims adequate time and support, which help them realize we are here to help."

Chigvintsev and Garcia shared photographs three days ago to acknowledge two years of marriage.

"Happy anniversary my love, can't see my life without you," Chigvintsev wrote. "You are my everything."