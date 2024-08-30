Best-selling author Craig Johnson is teasing on social media his next Walt Longmire mystery, Tooth and Claw.

"By far, Walt Longmire's biggest adversary yet, coming November 19th..." Johnson captioned an image of the book's cover, which features the image of a ferocious-looking white bear with its huge claws and teeth showing.

Johnson's most recent novel, First Frost, was released in May.

The books follow the adventures of Wyoming's Sheriff Longmire, his deputies, best friend Henry Standing Bear, and various denizens of the small fictional town of Durant.

Craig's work inspired the TV series, Longmire, which starred Robert Taylor as the titular lawman.

Co-starring Lou Diamond Phillips , A. Martinez and Katee Sackhoff , the show ran from 2012 through 2017, and remains popular in reruns on Netflix.

A festival is held each summer in Wyoming to celebrate the books and series.