Kevin Can Wait, King of Queens and Saved By the Bell actress Leah Remini has announced she and her husband, Angelo Pagan, are divorcing after 21 years of marriage and 28 years as a couple.

"We have decided to file for divorce," the couple wrote on Instagram Thursday.

"This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us," they added. "We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we're sad, and we've got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal-- together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones."

The couple share a 20-year-old daughter named Sofia and Pagan has three sons -- Angelo Jr., Alex and Nico -- from a previous relationship.