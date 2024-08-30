MTV's Video Music Awards announced two new social categories -- "Best Trending Video," and "Most Iconic Performance" -- on Friday.

The Best Trending Video award will acknowledge a musician whose work "inspired fandoms to generate tremendous content related to the video and/or song," officials say.

The nominated songs include "Texas Hold 'Em" by Beyonce, "I Luv It" by Camila Cabello with Playboi Carti, "Hot to Go!" by Chappell Roan, "Apple" by Charli xcx, "Mamushi" by Megan Thee Stallion with Yuki Chiba and "Nasty" by Tinashe.

Voting for that category begins at 11 a.m. EDT on Sept. 2 in MTV's Instagram Stories.

The new VMAs Most Iconic Performance award acknowledges the show's best entertainment over the years.

Madonna's performance of "Like a Virgin" and "Hollywood," with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott is also up for the award.

Eminem's "Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am," is on the list as well.

Voting for that category begins at 11 a.m. EDT on Sept. 10.

The VMAs also announced its Best Group category opens for fan voting on Sept. 3, and that the Song of the Summer category opens Sept. 6.

Other categories will get a bonus wee" that extends fan voting through Sept. 6.

The VMAs, hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, will premiere Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. EDT.