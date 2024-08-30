MTV VMAs add Best Trending Video, Most Iconic Performance categories
UPI News Service, 08/30/2024
MTV's Video Music Awards announced two new social categories -- "Best Trending Video," and "Most Iconic Performance" -- on Friday.
The Best Trending Video award will acknowledge a musician whose work "inspired fandoms to generate tremendous content related to the video and/or song," officials say.
The nominated songs include "Texas Hold 'Em" by Beyonce, "I Luv It" by Camila Cabello with Playboi Carti, "Hot to Go!" by Chappell Roan, "Apple" by Charli xcx, "Mamushi" by Megan Thee Stallion with Yuki Chiba and "Nasty" by Tinashe.
Voting for that category begins at 11 a.m. EDT on Sept. 2 in MTV's Instagram Stories.
The new VMAs Most Iconic Performance award acknowledges the show's best entertainment over the years.
