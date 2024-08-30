Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball winner Peta Murgatroyd is sitting out Season 33, to tend to her newborn and young children at home.

"I chose family over work this time because I obviously don't know how I would do it time-wise," Murgatroyd, 38, told her fans in an Instagram live Friday.

She gave birth to her third child, Milan, in July.

"It's just too soon," Murgatroyd said. "I've come back after every single baby, and every time I go back to Dancing with the Stars, I get pregnant. So, I need to take a season off because I can't get pregnant again, number one."

She also has a seven-year-old and 13-month-old with Maks Chmerkovskiy.

"There is no way that I'm ready physically," she said. "Mentally, yeah, I'm okay, but physically, I'm not up to par...I want to be here for my babies and I don't want to miss things."

Artem Chigvintsev, who was arrested for domestic violence on Thursday, will also not be featured in Dancing with the Stars Season 33.