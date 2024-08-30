Andrea Bocelli recreated his song "Vivo por ella" with Karol G, who described their collaboration as a career highlight.

"This song is a huge honor for me" the Grammy-winning singer said. "It's a song I've always loved, and when I was invited to sing 'Vivo por Ella' it felt like coming home. It's a song I really feel inside myself, it feels like it's going to be a special point in my career.

"Vivo por ella," the Spanish translation of Bocelli's popular Italian song "Vivo per lei," was previously performed with Marta Sanchez.

The pair released the music video for the song's latest iteration on Friday.

"This song holds a very special place in my heart, and it's a great honor to reimagine it with one of the most talented and exciting new artists in the world," Bocelli said.

The duet is one of several to be featured on his upcoming Duets album, which commemorates three decades of music and includes 32 songs.

In addition to Karol G, the two-disc set will include previously released favorites and new work with Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Elisa, Matteo Bocelli, Hans Zimmer and Shania Twain.

Bocelli and Twain previously performed an Italian version of her "From this Moment On," titled "Da Stanotte in Poi" for his "Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration" concert, which is being made into a movie.

Sam Wrench, the director behind Taylor Swift -- The Eras Tour, is directing the film.

Bocelli will also star in an upcoming documentary that details his climb to international stardom.

Duets is set for release Oct. 25 amid an international tour.