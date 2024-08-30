Eurovision will return to Switzerland in 2025 when the city of Basel hosts the iconic song contest.

The news comes after the country notched its third win with Nemo's 2024 song "The Code."

Nemo is non-binary, and the song explores their identification, blending opera, rap, and pop music.

The 69th contest will take place May 17, 2025.

"The Contest was born in Switzerland in Lugano back in 1956 and it's great to be bringing it back to its birthplace almost 70 years later," said the contest's executive supervisor, Martin i–sterdahl. "Basel's strategic location at the crossroads of Europe make it the ideal setting for an event that celebrates the power of music to connect people across borders."

Switzerland first won in 1956 with "Refrain" from Lys Assia, and then again in 1988 with "Ne parted pas sans moi" from Celine Dion

Nemo's win marks the first time a non-binary contestant won the competition.