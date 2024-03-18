Disney+ announced Monday that Wish will debut on the streaming service April 3. A new TV spot introduces potential new viewers to the film's characters and plot.

Asha (voice of Ariana DeBose) lives in Rosas where King Magnifico ( Chris Pine ) collects all the people's wishes and decides whose get granted. When Asha wishes on a Star, Star joins her on a musical adventure.

Star and Asha eventually uncover Magnifico's nefarious plans for the wishes of Rosas. The film makes references to other Disney animated fairy tales.

Alan Tudyk, Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Harvey Guillen, Natasha Rothwell, Ramy Youssef and Evan Peters also lend their voices. Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn directed.

Frozen writer Jennifer Lee wrote Wish with Allison Moore. Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice wrote the music.

Wish premiered in theaters Nov. 22. It was nominated for Golden Globe and Critics Choices Awards for Best Animated Film and a CCA Award for Best Song, "The Wish."