Disney+ announced Monday that Wish will debut on the streaming service April 3. A new TV spot introduces potential new viewers to the film's characters and plot.
Asha (voice of Ariana DeBose) lives in Rosas where King Magnifico (Chris Pine) collects all the people's wishes and decides whose get granted. When Asha wishes on a Star, Star joins her on a musical adventure.
Star and Asha eventually uncover Magnifico's nefarious plans for the wishes of Rosas. The film makes references to other Disney animated fairy tales.
