Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and the show's cast and crew have completed production on Season 2.

Netflix announced Wednesday that filming has wrapped on the new season in Ireland.

The streaming service shared the news alongside a photo of Ortega as her character, Wednesday Addams. Season 2 will premiere in 2025.

Wednesday is a teen supernatural mystery series based on the Addams Family characters originally created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Season 1 premiered in November 2022 and followed Wednesday as she entered Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts and the alma mater of her parents, Gomez (Luis Guzman) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones).

In Season 2, "Wednesday's journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore," showrunners and executive producers Al Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix's Tudum.

Guzman, Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers and Joy Sunday will also return to star. Lady Gaga, Steve Buscemi, Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo and other stars will appear in Season 2.

Zeta-Jones previously said the new season is "going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine."