Hulu renews Aidan Turner, David Tennant series 'Rivals' for Season 2
UPI News Service, 12/04/2024
Rivals will return to Hulu for a second season, the streamer announced Wednesday.
The show takes place in England, in the 1980s, and stars Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara, a journalist who traded a more acclaimed reporting role for an infotainment job.
"Something so brilliant about this show is that, with all of our characters, we see these stages of growth. We see this direction that they're all going in," said Turner. "Whether it's somewhere that's destructive or somewhere incredible, they're off on this journey."
