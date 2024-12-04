Rivals will return to Hulu for a second season, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The show takes place in England, in the 1980s, and stars Aidan Turner as Declan O'Hara, a journalist who traded a more acclaimed reporting role for an infotainment job.

"Something so brilliant about this show is that, with all of our characters, we see these stages of growth. We see this direction that they're all going in," said Turner. "Whether it's somewhere that's destructive or somewhere incredible, they're off on this journey."

Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, David Tennant, Nafessa Williams, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit also star.

The show was inspired by Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel.

The Season 2 premiere date has not yet been released.