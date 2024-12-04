Dead & Company will celebrate 10 years together with a series of performances at the Las Vegas Sphere.Dead Forever launches on March 20 and runs through May 17."So the kids, they dance, they shake their bones," the band wrote in a social media post.That announcement features a short clip of the Sphere, advertising the upcoming shows.Dead & Company members include Bob Weir and Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead), John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.They embarked on a "final tour" in 2023, followed by a residency at the Sphere earlier this year.Tickets are available for purchase beginning Tuesday.