Dead & Company will celebrate 10 years together with a series of performances at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Dead Forever launches on March 20 and runs through May 17.

"So the kids, they dance, they shake their bones," the band wrote in a social media post.

That announcement features a short clip of the Sphere, advertising the upcoming shows.

Dead & Company members include Bob Weir and Mickey Hart (Grateful Dead), John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

They embarked on a "final tour" in 2023, followed by a residency at the Sphere earlier this year.

Tickets are available for purchase beginning Tuesday.