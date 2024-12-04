Peacock is teasing its three-part special starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

"It's been 20 years since the world watched two reality TV icons take on all the complexities of a simple life," a narrator says in a trailer released Wednesday. "Now Paris and Nicole are reuniting for the next big endeavor."

In Paris & Nicole: The Encore, the pair's mission is to transform their "Sanasa" song into an opera.

"What they lack in musical acumen, and a general knowledge of the arts, they will have to make up elsewhere," the narrator continues. "Because if there's one thing that can be said about these two, it's that they don't give up easily."

The trailer also shows Hilton and Richie hold auditions and prepare for a red carpet moment.

"In this new special, Paris and Nicole bring fans up to speed on their lives and friendship in a way that only true legends can," an official description reads.

Paris & Nicole: The Encore premieres Dec. 12.