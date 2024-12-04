Hulu released first-look images from Season 2 of The Bravest Knight on Wednesday. The animated family show returns Dec. 13 with all six episodes at once.

The Bravest Knight follows Cedric (voiced by T.R. Knight ), a knight married to the prince Andrew ( Wilson Cruz ). The couple have a daughter, Nia ( Storm Reid ), who wants to follow in Cedric's footsteps. Cedric mentors her but more importantly, teaches her to be true to herself.

The fantasy series also features the voices of Bobby Moynihan, Millie Davis, Christine Baranski, Margaret Cho, Steven Weber, Alan Cumming, Tan France, Jane Lynch, Alyssa Milano, Emily Hampshire, and Teri Polo.

Season 2 guest stars include Wallace Shawn as Rumpelstiltskin, Mason Wertheimer and Mila Rezaei Jetha as Hansel and Gretel, Cynthia Nixon as Sharon the Spider, Nasim Pedrad as Ali the Thief and Nina West as Duchess of Grazia.

Daniel Errico created the series. Shabnam Rezaei directs and Big Bad Boo Studios produces.

Season 1 premiered in 2019.