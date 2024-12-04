NBC is teasing this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Gladiator II star Paul Mescal.

In a preview released Wednesday, Mescal is seen reading a script when he is approached by SNL cast members Devon Walker and Heidi Gardner.

Mescal says he is not a method actor, but then immediately starts to embody Lucius, his character in Gladiator II.

"And so it shall be," he says, as Gardner and Walker start discussing who is the rightful owner of the script that Gardner is holding.

"A fight to the death," Mescal adds before wielding two swords. "For glory! And for truth!"

He later shoots SNL's Mikey Day with an arrow.

"A man must fight for what is rightfully his," Mescal declares. "I will have vengeance. Or I will have death!"

In Gladiator II, Lucius is imprisoned and then becomes a fighter.

Shaboozey will perform as the musical guest Saturday on SNL.

Chris Rock will host the Dec. 14 show while Martin Short will host Dec. 21.