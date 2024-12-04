Country music singer Parker McCollum will perform as part of New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

CBS announced in a press release Wednesday that McCollum, 32, has joined the lineup of the upcoming TV special.

NYE Live: Nashville's Big Bash will take place Dec. 31 at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville and air from 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST and 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+.

McCollum, a singer known for "Pretty Heart," "To Be Loved by You," "Handle on You" and "Burn It Down," will perform his biggest hits. Cody Alan and Caylee Hammack will make special appearances.

Previously announced performers include Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll. Urban will also co-host the special with Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith.

"This past year has been one for the books and it's all because of the incredible country music fans. I'm excited to be a part of Nashville's Big Bash to kick in the doors on 2025 with all the fans who have carried me through the year," McCollum said. "Can't wait to party with y'all!"

In addition to musical performances, New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash features a traditional countdown at midnight EST and the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight CST.