Netflix announced eight new cast members to the Broadway cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Wednesday. Preview shows begin March 28 and it opens officially April 22 at the Marquis Theater.

T.R. Knight will play Victor Creel, the role played by Kevin L. Johnson and Robert Englund in younger and older appearances on the show. Alison Jaye plays Joyce, Winona Ryder 's character.

The First Shadow was first performed at the Phoenix Theater in London in 2023. The show is set in 1959, 25 years before the Netflix series.

The Broadway iteration stars Louis McCartney. Rosie Benton, Alex Breaux, Nicky Eldridge, Andrew Hovelson, Gabrielle Nevaeh and Burke Swanson have joined the cast.

The cast plays high school aged versions of the Stranger Things characters in a show that explains the origin of the Upside Down. Henry Creel (McCartney) becomes the monster Vecna in Season 4 of the show.

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers and Jack Thorne thought of the story with writer Kate Trefry. Stephen Daldry directs with co-director Justin Martin.

Netflix said more cast members will be announced in January. Stranger Things Season 5 will be the show's final season.