Apple TV+ is set to release an eight-episode German-language series Feb. 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berlin ER is a medical drama starring Haley Louise Jones as Dr. Parker, who endures difficult working conditions in a Berlin hospital, as she tries to outrun her past.

"When she tries to implement necessary reformers, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor," an official synopsis reads. "But in the face of an increasingly merciless health care system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

Slavko Popadic, Åžafak Åžengul, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schutz, Peter Lohmeyer and Benjamin Radjaipour also star.

After the initial two episodes premiere Feb. 26, the show will run through April 9.