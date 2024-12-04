Netflix is sharing first-look images from Mo Season 2, which lands on the streamer January 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedy stars Mo Amer as a Palestinian refugee pursuing citizenship.

Amer created the series, which is based on his story, with Ramy Youssef.

"I'm so thankful to continue to tell a universal story of struggle that relates to so many refugees and millions of underrepresented humans trying to be seen around the globe," said Amer, who also executive produces the show.

The upcoming season will be Mo's last.

"The new episodes find Mo stranded across the border and desperate to get back to Houston before his family's asylum hearing," an official description reads. "...Little does he know that the journey home is just the start of his troubles, and there's a new guy in town ready to steal both his longtime love, Maria -- and his falafel taco recipe."

Teresa Ruiz portrays Maria. Farah Bsieso and Omar Elba also star.