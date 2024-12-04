TikTok is sharing its year-end look at best-performing creators and top trends.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Throughout 2024, TikTok continued to redefine how we discover, create and connect through the shared language of video," said the platform's global head of content, James Stafford. "From small businesses launching global brands to creators and artists at the forefront of cultural movements, TikTok is a catalyst for economic growth, cultural trends and social impact."

The report highlighted creator Jools Lebron, who has 2.3 million followers, and was responsible for Dictionary.com's Word of the Year, after the phrase "very demure, very mindful," caught fire.

It also referred to the cultural phenomenon of Charli XCX's Brat and "Brat Summer," which spawned Kelley Heyer's viral "Apple" dance.

Sabrina Carpenter topped TikTok's list of U.S. artists, inspiring more than 15 million videos with her music. Ice Spice, NLE Choppa, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor were also on the list.

Yeri Mua, meanwhile, landed in the top spot in the list of Global artists. ENHYPHEN, NTC, Le Sserafim and Stray Kids also made the list.

"The Top 10 songs on TikTok globally accounted for over 200 million video creations on our platform, and represent more than 8 billion streams on Spotify," a press release stated.

Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby (VHS)" was the No. 1 song on the U.S. list, while FloyyMenor and Cris Mj's hit "Gata Only" topped the Global list.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

TikTok's bookish side also flourished, with more than 1.2 million videos by October's end.

The hashtag #Romantasy has soared some 300% in 2024, TikTok reported.