WayV has released a dance practice video for its song "Phantom."The Chinese boy band, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, shared a choreography video for the track Tuesday.The video shows the members of WayV perform the "Phantom" choreography in a studio. The group wear coordinating black-and-white outfits."Phantom" appears on WayV's EP of the same name. The group released the EP and a music video for "Phantom" in December.Phantom also features the songs "Diamonds Only," "Good Life," "Broken Love," "Bounce Back," "Try My Luck," "Back to You" and "Low Low."WayV previously shared a track video for "Diamonds Only."WayV consists of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream.