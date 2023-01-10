WayV has released a dance practice video for its song "Phantom."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese boy band, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, shared a choreography video for the track Tuesday.

The video shows the members of WayV perform the "Phantom" choreography in a studio. The group wear coordinating black-and-white outfits.

"Phantom" appears on WayV's EP of the same name. The group released the EP and a music video for "Phantom" in December.

Phantom also features the songs "Diamonds Only," "Good Life," "Broken Love," "Bounce Back," "Try My Luck," "Back to You" and "Low Low."

WayV previously shared a track video for "Diamonds Only."

WayV consists of Kun, Ten, Winwin, Lucas, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and NCT Dream.