Angela Bassett and Key Huy Quan were among the first winners at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday.

Bassett won the Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Quan earned the honor for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jerrod Carmichael is hosting the show, which is presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to recognize excellence in film and television. It is airing on NBC.

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the film nominees, while Abbott Elementary tops the TV nominations.

Presenters are expected to include Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan, Claire Danes, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Regina Hall, Salma Hayek.