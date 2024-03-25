CBS announced Monday that Trisha Yearwood will receive the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at the Country Music Television Awards on April 7. It is the first year the CMT Music Awards are awarding this honor.

The June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award recognizes an artist or singing group "who demonstrates an exceptional dedication to community and their fellow artists."

Yearwood works with Habitat for Humanity, cancer charities, children's health, MusiCares, the Starkey Hearing Foundation, Humane Society and established the Dottie's Yard animal rescue.

Yearwood will also perform a new song she wrote at the CMT Awards. "Put It In a Song" will be the first single from her upcoming album.

CMT announced this year's nominees March 13. Kelsea Ballerini will host.

Performers already announced include Ballerini, Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, NEEDTOBREATHE and Sam Hunt . CMT will also present new specials on Little Big Town and Nickelback and Hardy the weekend of the awards.

The CMT Awards air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.