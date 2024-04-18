'Trap' trailer: Josh Hartnett plays serial killer in M. Night Shyamalan film
UPI News Service, 04/18/2024
Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the new film Trap.
The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Josh Hartnett.
Trap is a mystery thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs).
The film follows a father and teen daughter who attend a pop concert, "where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event."
In the trailer, Hartnett's character and his daughter, Jody, are seen at the concert of pop star Lady Raven, played by Shyamalan's daughter Saleka Shyamalan.
Hartnett's character learns police are using the concert to try and trap the serial killer known as the "Butcher." In a twist, Hartnett's character is the killer and is secretly holding another victim hostage.
