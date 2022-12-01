Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi action movie Thursday featuring Anthony Ramos.

Rise of the Beasts is based on the Transformers toy line and is the seventh installment in the Transformers film series. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film Bumblebee.

The new film takes place in the 1990s and follows Noah (Ramos), a young man who is caught up in the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons, alien robots who can transform into different vehicles and other forms.

The movie introduces the animal-like Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons into the film franchise.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is written by Joby Harold and directed by Steven Caple Jr., with Michael Bay as producer. The film opens in theaters June 9, 2023.