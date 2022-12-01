'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' teaser features Maximals, new threats
UPI News Service, 12/01/2022
Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
ADVERTISEMENT
The studio shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi action movie Thursday featuring Anthony Ramos.
Rise of the Beasts is based on the Transformers toy line and is the seventh installment in the Transformers film series. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film Bumblebee.
The new film takes place in the 1990s and follows Noah (Ramos), a young man who is caught up in the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons, alien robots who can transform into different vehicles and other forms.
The movie introduces the animal-like Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons into the film franchise.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.