Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
UPI News Service, 12/01/2022
South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing a new project.
The K-pop stars released a teaser video for B.P.M., or Born Pink Memories, on Thursday.
In the video, Blackpink look back on the making of their second full-length album, Born Pink, released in September. The teaser features a reworked version of the group's song "Shut Down."
Blackpink said B.P.M. is "coming soon."
Born Pink features the singles "Pink Venom," "Shut Down" and six other songs: "Typa Girl," "Yeah Yeah Yeah," "Hard to Love," "The Happiest Girl," "Tally" and "Ready for Love."
The album was Blackpink's first No. 1 album in the United States. In addition, Blackpink was the first girl group to top the Billboard 200 in 14 years and the first K-pop girl group to top the Billboard 200.
Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2016.
