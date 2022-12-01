The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Thursday that it will give LeVar Burton a Lifetime Achievement Award. Laurence Fishburne will present the award to Burton.

The award will be part of the first annual Children & Family Emmys on Dec. 11. Jack McBrayer hosts the show.

Burton hosted Reading Rainbow since 1983. The PBS series introduces young viewers to reading and further discusses the subjects of books chosen.

Burton also hosts the podcast LeVar Burton Reads and launched the LeVar Burton Book Club on the Fable App. He authored children's books The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm and A Kids Book About Imagination and the science fiction novel Aftermath.

On television, Burton also starred as Kunta Kinte in the miniseries Roots and as Enterprise engineer Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Burton produced a 2016 remake of Roots, which starred Fishburne as author Alex Haley.

Burton also guest hosted Jeopardy! in 2021 after fans petitioned the show to include him.

The Dec. 11 ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Elba Theater in Los Angeles. NATAS will stream it on the Emmy app and on Watch.TheEmmys.TV.