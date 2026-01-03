Tommy Lee Jones' family has issued a statement after his daughter, Victoria, was found dead in a San Francisco hotel on New Year's Day.

"We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts and prayers," the Jones family said in a statement Friday.

"Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you," Victoria's grieving loved ones added.

The cause of Victoria's death at the age of 34 has not been publicly disclosed, but TMZ said it is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.

Tommy Lee, 79, is an Oscar-winning actor known for his work in films such as The Fugitive, Men in Black, JFK, No Country For Old Men and Lincoln.

Victoria and her older brother, Austin Jones, are the children of Tommy Lee and his ex-wife Kimberlea Coughley.