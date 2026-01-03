A total of about 34 million people tuned in for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest Wednesday night, ABC announced.

An estimated 30 million viewers were watching when the ball dropped at midnight and about 2 million people were listening to the festivities on iHeartRadio.

Performers included Diana Ross, Ciara, LE SSERAFIM, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, The All-American Rejects, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! featuring Busta Rhymes, T.I., and Wyclef Jean.

Also taking the stage were Goo Goo Dolls, KPop Demon Hunters: the singing voices of HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI), Leon Thomas, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic and Pitbull joined by Lil Jon and Filmore, Rick Springfield, Russell Dickerson, Tucker Wetmore, and Zara Larsson.