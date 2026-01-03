Lost, The Hobbit and Ant-Man actress Evangeline Lilly announced on Instagram this week that she has suffered brain damage from a mishap in Hawaii last year.

"Verdict's in...I do have brain damage from my tbi," Lilly wrote on Instagram.

"Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn't just peri-menopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies. Thank you all for always asking, for always caring, and for your continued prayers."

In May, Lilly fainted on a beach face-first into a rock.

She severely cut her face and suffered a concussion.

Further testing revealed the traumatic brain injury.

Lilly said she has been taking it easy, trying to let her body mend.