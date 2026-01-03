Pop star Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is Bing Crosby 's Ultimate Christmas, followed by Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 3, Nat King Cole 's The Christmas Song at No. 4 and A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 6, the Vince Guaraldi Trio's A Charlie Brown Christmas at No. 7, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 8, Frank Sinatra's Ultimate Christmas at No. 9 and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 10.