Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' tops U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 01/03/2026
Pop star Taylor Swift's Life of a Showgirl is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart dated Saturday is Bing Crosby's Ultimate Christmas, followed by Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 3, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 4 and A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 6, the Vince Guaraldi Trio's A Charlie Brown Christmas at No. 7, Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas at No. 8, Frank Sinatra's Ultimate Christmas at No. 9 and the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack at No. 10.
Copyright 2026 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.