The Weeknd took viewers into a stop-motion world with his performance of "Open Hearts" Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The track appears on the singer's album Hurry Up Tomorrow, released Friday.

Hurry Up Tomorrow features 22 songs, beginning with "Wake Me Up," and culminating in "Hurry Up Tomorrow."

"Dancing in the Flames," which was initially set to be included, did not make the cut.

The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, walked onto the Jimmy Kimmel stage wearing what appeared to be a robe over his clothes and glowing glasses.

A white screen appeared behind him, and light smoke covered the stage.

"Where do I start when I open my heart? It's never easy, falling in love again. Cover my scars, when I open my arms. It's never easy, falling in love again," he sings.

A strobe light flashes with the song's tempo, and the stage lights eventually appear to explode.

Tesfaye removes his glasses and the audiences seats are suddenly empty -- with the exception of a boy clapping.

Tesfaye follows him into an eerie world where he becomes a stop-motion version of himself, and eventually gets sucked into a slime pit.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is the culmination of Tesfaye's most recent trilogy of albums, which began with After Hours in 2020. The penultimate album in the series was Dawn FM.

This latest release inspired a psychological thriller film of the same name. The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan are set to star in the project, which opens May 16.