Devil May Cry, Netflix's highly-anticipated animated adaption of the popular video game, drops April 3.

The streamer shared a release date and the opening credits for the series Thursday.

In the credits, viewers get a glimpse of Dante, the demon hunter at the heart of the franchise, swinging his sword, eating pizza, and facing various opponents.

Limp Bizkit's "Rollin'" is the opening credits song.

"Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show," series creator Adi Shankar previously told Netflix's Tudum. "My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform -- period."

Hideki Kamiya created the game, which centers on Dante's quest for revenge after his mother's death.

In the series, Johnny Yong Bosch gives voice to Dante.