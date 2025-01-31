Blackpink's Jennie released the music video for her song "Love Hangover" Friday, ahead of her upcoming album, Ruby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The track is a collaboration between Jennie and American singer-songwriter and Euphoria actor Dominic Fike. Riverdale actor Charles Melton stars with Jennie in the song's music video.

The video opens with Melton's character giving a eulogy for a deceased Jennie at her interment.

"The love Jennie and I had made us both feel so alive," he says.

Viewers see a glimpse of a heart-shaped tombstone with Jennie's name, along with the epitaph "Love Hangover" and the years 1996-2025.

"I'd like to believe I can keep Jennie alive with all our memories that made us, us," Melton continues.

But as he recounts those moments, viewers see that they were anything but pleasant for Jennie.

As her coffin is lowered into the Earth, Jennie opens her eyes and begins singing.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The song chronicles a toxic relationship dynamic, where Jennie keeps returning to a lover she wants to stop seeing.

The video shows the couple at a drive-in theater when a monster climbs out of the screen. Later, Jennie is seen choking on an olive while drinking a martini, falling at a bowling alley and floating away at a fair.

Ruby drops March 7. In addition to Fike, the album's collaborations include Childish Gambino, Doechi, Dua Lipa, FKJ and Kali Uchis.