The Grammy Awards are back Sunday in Los Angeles, with a focus on supporting those affected by the wildfires that ravaged the region.

The 67th annual ceremony kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT at Crypto.com Arena. Viewers can tune in on CBS and Paramount+.

The Feb. 2 show marks Trevor Noah's fifth consecutive year as host.

Performers include Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Cynthia Erivo and Sabrina Carpenter, while such celebrities as Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo will present awards.

Beyonce is in the running for 11 awards, including Best Album, making her not only the most-nominated artist this year, but also in Grammy history, with 99 total nominations.

How to watch

Viewers can watch the premiere ceremony at 3:30 p.m. EDT at live.Grammy.com or on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

Participants

Trevor Noah, who wrote Born a Crime and previously hosted the Daily Show, returns to host for the fifth year in a row.

Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Benson Boone, Charli XCX, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monae, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Stevie Wonder and Teddy Swims are set to perform.

Presenters include Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, Olivia Rodrigo, Queen Latifah, SZA, Taylor Swift, Victoria Monet and Will Smith.

Nominees

Beyonce tops this year's nominees with 11 nominations, followed by Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Post Malone with seven nods apiece. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Taylor Swift each scored six nominations.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares' Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort is also entwined in the Grammy Awards this year, generating over $4 million thus far to help those navigating the wildfires' aftermath.