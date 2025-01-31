Married at First Sight is moving from Lifetime to Peacock beginning with Season 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peacock announced the move in a press release Friday following "a competitive situation" for rights to the show.

The reality series, which follows participants who agree to marry the moment they meet each other, was the subject of a recent bidding war, Deadline reports.

Married at First premiered in 2014 and has since played on A+E Networks' FYI, A&E and Lifetime.

The show, produced by Kinetic Content (Love is Blind), is finding its way to Peacock after a $50 million or more deal, sources told Deadline.

In Married at First Sight, newlyweds share a wedding night, honeymoon, and an eight-week test run before determining whether they can make the relationship work.

The premise has inspired eight spinoffs, and there are 30 shows in the global franchise.

Season 19 will premiere in 2025, but a specific date has not yet been shared.