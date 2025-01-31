Disney+ is teasing its concert special The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, which is set to premiere Feb. 7.

The streaming service shared footage Friday of singer and actress Jennifer Hudson performing "The Circle of Life" at the live-to-film concert experience.

Disney's animated movie The Lion King celebrated its 30th anniversary in June. The film inspired a Broadway musical that debuted in 1997.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl reunited members of the film's original voice cast and cast members from the Broadway show. Hudson and North West appear as special guests.

"This music event celebrates the franchise's evolution, from the 1994 animated film to the Tony Award-winning musical, and the 2019 and 2024 live-action films, honoring the music and characters that made it a global phenomenon," an official description reads.

Heather Headley and Bradley Gibson, who starred in the musical, also perform.

"Lion King was a huge part of my childhood," Hudson, 43, said in a trailer released Thursday.

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl also featured a 70-person orchestra, a dance troupe, projected images, and costumes and puppetry from the Broadway show.