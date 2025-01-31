Viral social media superstars and entrepreneurs Jake and Logan Paul have signed on to star in the Max reality show, Paul American.

The eight-episode show is to premiere March 27.

"Everyone thinks they know Jake and Logan Paul -- they're the original superstars of influencer culture and built their brand on being unfiltered," Nina Rosenstein -- executive vice president of HBO programming, late night and specials -- said in a press release Thursday.

"But Paul American goes deeper. This show uncovers a side of their relationships we've never seen, as brothers, sons, partners, as well as Logan's transition into fatherhood. It's a raw and unexpected look into their world."