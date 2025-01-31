Backstreet Boys, Miley Cyrus and Chris Martin have been booked to perform at the SNL 50: Homecoming Concert in New York on Feb. 14.The lineup will also include Arcade Fire, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, The B-52s, The Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn and The Roots.Saturday Night Live alum and current Tonight host Jimmy Fallon will emcee the Valentine's Day show at Radio City Music Hall.The concert will stream live on Peacock.