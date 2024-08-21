Viewers from around the world can join The Weeknd for his concert in Brazil in September, as the singer will live stream his performance.

"Feast your eyes," Abel Tesfaye ( The Weeknd ) wrote on X. "Si£o Paulo will be live streamed Sept. 7. Only on YouTube."

He said the decision to broadcast his show online was motivated by a desire "to come to every city and town on earth," Variety reported.

"Everyone around the world can be a part of this special night," he said.

He will perform fan favorites as well as previews of his new work.

The Weeknd plans to donate a dollar per ticket toward the U.N. World Food Programme's XO Humanitarian Fund. His is a goodwill ambassador for the program and also plans to donate 10 percent of his merchandise earnings to the Brazilian Soul Fund.

The show will begin streaming at 8 p.m. EDT.