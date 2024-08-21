The Weeknd to livestream Brazil concert on YouTube
UPI News Service, 08/21/2024
Viewers from around the world can join The Weeknd for his concert in Brazil in September, as the singer will live stream his performance.
"Feast your eyes," Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) wrote on X. "Si£o Paulo will be live streamed Sept. 7. Only on YouTube."
He said the decision to broadcast his show online was motivated by a desire "to come to every city and town on earth," Variety reported.
"Everyone around the world can be a part of this special night," he said.
He will perform fan favorites as well as previews of his new work.
The Weeknd plans to donate a dollar per ticket toward the U.N. World Food Programme's XO Humanitarian Fund. His is a goodwill ambassador for the program and also plans to donate 10 percent of his merchandise earnings to the Brazilian Soul Fund.
