Travis Kelce will have a cameo in the Happy Gilmore sequel, Adam Sandler said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"He's a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big handsome guy," Sandler said. "He's a stud and he's so funny."

Sandler said shooting for the sequel begins in a couple weeks in New Jersey.

When Fallon asked if Sandler had done the Happy Gilmore swing recently, Sandler said he fell when he last attempted it.

In addition to the sequel, Sandler also talked about his new standup special Love You, which drops on Netflix Aug. 27, and his busking days some 40 years ago.

"I wanted to stay in New York for the summer, and my dad said, 'You got to get a job, man. You got to pay the rent,'" Sandler recalled.

"And I said, 'Yeah, okay,' and I got a job at a drugstore and I immediately got fired."

His dad told him he would have to come home unless he could find a way to make money. So Sandler determined that he would sing in the subways. He belted out covers of songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Paul Anka.

"It was humiliating, because I wasn't great at it."