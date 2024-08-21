Netflix has announced October premiere dates for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 and Simone Biles Rising Part 2.

The Lincoln Lawyer, a legal drama created by David. E. Kelley and based on the Michael Connelly book series, will return for a third season Oct. 17.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo reprises Haller, a Los Angeles lawyer and recovering addict. The season is based on Connelly's novel The Gods of Guilt.

"This season is very exciting," Garcia-Rulfo told Netflix's Tudum. "We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time -- with romance, with the wives, with the cases. You never expect what's going to happen, who's going to be bad and who's going to be guilty."

Becki Newton, Jazz Racole, Angus Sampson, Yaya DaCosta, Neve Campbell, Elliott Gould, Krista Warner, Fiona Rene and Devon Graye also return, with Merrin Dungey, Allyn Moriyon, John Pirruccello and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez to join the cast.

In addition, Simone Biles Rising, a docuseries about Olympic gymnast Simone Biles , will return with new episodes Oct. 25.

Part 2 will follow Biles, 27, as she qualifies for the U.S. Olympic Team at the 2024 trials and through the Paris Summer Olympics, where she won three gold medals, including in the team final and the individual all-around.

Simone Biles Rising is directed by Katie Walsh. Part 1 premiered on Netflix in July.