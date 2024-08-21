Lionsgate is teasing the new film Megalopolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Megalopolis is the longtime passion project of Francis Ford Coppola, who writes, directs and produces the new film. The trailer opens by calling out critics of Coppola's past films The Godfather, Apocalypse Now and Bram Stoker's Dracula.

"True genius is often misunderstood," a narrator says in a voiceover.

The scene then changes to Driver's Cesar Catilina, a visionary architect with the ability to stop time.

"Megalopolis is a Roman Epic set in an imagined Modern America. The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catalina (Driver), a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Esposito), who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Emmanuel), the mayor's daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Kathryn Hunter and Dustin Hoffman.

Megalopolis had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The movie opens in theaters Sept. 27.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Lionsgate previously released a teaser trailer for the film.