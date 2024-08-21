Netflix released a trailer for the The Piano Lesson, a movie based on August Wilson's play that recently inspired a Broadway revival.

The new film stars Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington, who also brought the 2022 Broadway play, directed by Jackson's wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson, to life. Jackson also performed in the play's 1987 premiere.

Denzel Washington is the producer behind the Netflix film.

"After about two weeks [on set], I went home. I was like, 'There's really nothing for me to do here, I'm just in the way.' I'm not saying this because he's my son, but he's very talented," Denzel Washington said.

The Piano Lesson is the first movie to be directed by Malcolm Washington.

"The process of adapting an American Classic is a terrifying and sacred undertaking," he said in a statement. "The early months felt most like an archeological expedition."

He said that he and his co-writer were meticulous as they read the Pulitzer-winning work again and again.

"Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which documents the family history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor," an official synopsis reads.

In addition to Jackson and Washington, Ray Fisher , Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins star. The movie will also include a brief appearance from singer Erykah Badu

The movie will stream on Nov. 22.