Lenny Kravitz, Lisa and Benson Boone are among the performers taking the stage at MTV's Video Music Awards in September.

It's been more than two decades since Kravitz has performed the awards show. This year, he was nominated for "Best Rock" for his single "Human."

Lisa, of K-pop girl band Blackpink, will perform solo for the first time. Her song "Rockstar" has earned multiple nominations.

Benson Boone, known for his hit "Beautiful Things," is also taking the VMAs stage for the first time, and is up for three awards.

It had previously been shared that Chappell Roan will mark her first-ever VMAs nominations with a performance, after skyrocketing to stardom with hits like "Good Luck, Babe!" and "Pink Pony Club."

Camila Cabello , GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter are also slated to perform, while Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform a collection of her top hits.

The awards ceremony premieres at 8 p.m. EDT on Sept. 11.