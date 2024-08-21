Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham will star in a new docuseries that shares a behind-the-scenes look at her fashion and beauty brands.

"I believe that you can be many things. A pop star, a mother, a wife, a designer," Beckham wrote on Instagram when she turned 50 earlier this year.

That list now includes documentary star.

Beckham, known as "Posh Spice" during her time with the British girl group Spice Girls, also said in that post that her secret was to always push herself to "dream bigger" and offer herself her own support.

"Everyone else will follow," she said.

The new series explores Beckham's success and includes her perspective, as well as the perspectives of those in her inner circle.

"The upcoming doc promises to get up close and personal with the former pop star as she juggles her business and family life," an official synopsis reads.

Nicola Howson, who produced Beckham, a docuseries about Beckham's husband, soccer star David Beckham, and Julia Nottingham, who worked on Pamela: A Love Story, will produce the series.

Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.