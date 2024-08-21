Universal Pictures released a new featurette for Wicked on Wednesday. Part 1 of Wicked premieres Nov. 22 with Wicked Part Two opening Nov. 25, 2025.

In the featurette, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo discuss the reluctant friendship between Oz witches Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande). Clips show the witches battling for school desks and training in stick fighting.

"You get to see us at our worst," Grande says. "These two very different women just fall completely in love with each other, and that is mirrored experience of what happened with Cynthia and I."

Ephaba becomes the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch of the North in the 1939 movie based on L. Frank Baum's book. The film adapts the stage musical based on Gregory Maguire prequel novel.

"It's understanding that those who are different are just different and that is really special," Erivo said. "I think that we are all deserving of friendship and kindness and love no matter who we are. This film celebrates that."

A new poster also shows Elphaba and Glinda holding hands. Grande said that though Wicked takes place in the fantasy realm of Oz with magical creatures, it is relatable to audiences.

"My favorite thing about Wicked is that we can all identify pieces of ourselves within both Elphaba and Glinda," Grande said.