Netflix is previewing The Piano Lesson, starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler.

A hand-carved piano, passed through generations of the Charles family, is at the heart of this film based on the August Wilson play.

Washington and Deadwyler portray a brother and sister fighting over whether they should sell the piano.

"My mama played it, and I used to think them pictures come alive," says Berniece (Deadwyler) in the trailer. "And walked through the house. I don't play on that piano cause I don't wanna wake them spirits."

Still, she doesn't want to sell it because, as her uncle (Jackson) puts it, "her daddy died over it."

"The Piano Lesson explores the intergenerational dynamics of identity, resilience and transcendence -- revealing startling truths about how we perceive the past and who gets to define our legacy," an official description says.

The film is now playing in select theaters, and will land on Netflix Friday.